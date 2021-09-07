Man jailed for 17 months for head-butting policeman, other crimes

After a night of drinking, Mohammed Faisal Seeni Syed head-butted a police officer and used a racial slur against another after they responded to a call due to a commotion he was causing.

In separate incidents, the 33-year-old Singaporean also intimidated his father with a knife while drunk, and stole a gold necklace and money from his then estranged wife.

For his crimes, Faisal, who appeared before a district court via video link, was sentenced to 17 months' jail yesterday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bjorn Tan told the court the officers had been called about the commotion at Orchard Towers at around 6am on Dec 31, 2018.

When they arrived, a shirtless Faisal was shouting and behaving aggressively towards his friends, who were trying to calm him down.

The police officers also tried to calm him, but he called one of them a "Melayu babi (Malay pig)".

He then ran across a four-lane road, with his friends and the officers in pursuit.

ARREST

The officers called for backup and tried to place Faisal under arrest, but he head-butted one officer on his chin.

Faisal was eventually arrested and found to be intoxicated at the time of the offences.

According to a medical report, the officer who was head-butted had mild tenderness on his face but no external injury.

In a separate incident during the wee hours of Feb 27 this year, following another night of drinking, Faisal held a knife as he approached his 61-year-old father who was asleep.

He was angry after hearing rumours that his father was having an affair.

He scolded his father using vulgarities in Tamil.

In May, he stole a gold chain, valued at $2,900, and $300 in cash from his estranged wife who was using a separate room.

In mitigation, Faisal, who did not have a lawyer, said: "I am remorseful for what I have done. I'm asking for leniency."