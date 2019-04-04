Man jailed 22 weeks for taking upskirt videos of more than 50 women

While waiting to enrol into Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Master of Science in Information Systems course, he took upskirt videos of more than 50 women at MRT stations.

Yesterday, Philson Nah Zheng Xiang, 30, was jailed for 22 weeks on seven counts of intending to insult the modesty of a woman, with 52 charges taken into consideration.

Nah was jobless when he committed these acts between December 2016 and June 2017, although he admitted he had started taking such videos at the start of 2016.

He deleted earlier upskirt videos to create more storage space in his mobile phone.

Nah was awaiting enrolment into NTU's Master of Science in Information Systems course when he committed the offences.

He had resigned from his job as an IT engineer at the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) before the course.

Nah has since graduated and was in the top 10 per cent of his master's degree cohort in his second semester.

In June 2017, Nah saw one victim in a dress at King Albert Park MRT station. While she was on the escalator, he stood on the step directly behind her and used his gold Samsung Galaxy S6 to film her inner thighs.

As they were halfway up the escalator, the victim felt something amiss and turned around.

SCUFFLE

Nah admitted he took an upskirt video of her but told her he would delete it and begged her not to call the police.

When she asked to see the video, Nah refused. She tried to grab his mobile phone and shouted for help, which attracted the attention of a passer-by.

The passer-by could not get hold of the mobile phone because Nah and the victim were in a scuffle.

Nah managed to delete the videos but was restrained by the passer-by.

He had also taken another six videos between March and May 2017 at Sengkang LRT station, each of them lasting between 11 seconds and 45 seconds.

He would notice his victims at the platform, then film their inner thighs and underwear using his mobile phone when they were on the escalator.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Genevieve Pang asked for six months' jail, saying there were several aggravating factors.

These included how the offences were committed on public transport and how he used the same modus operandi on each victim.

In mitigation, his lawyer Beverly Lim said Nah, who is single, has voyeuristic disorder and was suffering from mild depression at the time of his offences.

She said Nah has an unblemished record at school, work and national service and is also undergoing rehabilitative sessions with a psychotherapist.

During sentencing, District Judge Christopher Tan said a deterrent sentence needed to be imposed for such offences.