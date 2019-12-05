Man jailed 3 months for carrying 20cm butter knife

A food catering helper was jailed after he was found with a 20cm butter knife on him.

Pungansfaren, 32, a Singaporean who goes by just one name, was jailed three months for the possession of an offensive weapon yesterday.

The court heard that at about 11am on July 6, the accused had been drinking and went with a female friend to the home of another female acquaintance.

He was carrying a 20cm-long butter knife with a red handle hidden in the right pocket of his pants at the time.

The accused and his friend were chased out of the house after an argument with the woman, who later spotted the knife in his back pocket.

At about noon, he fell asleep outside the unit.

At about 4.30pm, Pungansfaren and his friend again argued with his acquaintance, who called the police.

She reported that the duo had a blade and a knife with them outside her house.

When officers arrived at about 5.45pm, they arrested the accused and found the knife on him.

He admitted to bringing the knife for self-protection.

His female friend is being dealt with separately.

State Prosecuting Officer S. Krishnan said Pungansfaren did not have any prior convictions and urged the court to jail him for at least three months.

Pungansfaren then addressed the court, pleading for leniency.

He said he has a five-year-old son and elderly parents who were unemployed, and that his wife died of cancer in 2014.

He added that he was currently working as a car washer to support his parents and child, and that he hoped to be reunited with his family as soon as possible.

For possession of an offensive weapon, Pungansfaren could have been jailed for up to two years.