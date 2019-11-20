Man jailed 4 years for slashing another in Singapore Pools branch

They had argued over a horse racing bet.

And when they saw each other in a Singapore Pools outlet in Rangoon Road later, Hong Mee Yong, 70, got angry at Mr Lim Eng Pueh, 61, for staring at him.

Hong then bought a 30cm-long slicer and slashed Mr Lim, leaving him with an open fracture to his right shoulder blade and wounds to his right elbow and forearm, all requiring surgery.

Yesterday, Hong was jailed four years after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon.

He will serve two more days in prison as he was unable to pay the $4,019 in compensation ordered by the court.

Hong, a flyer distributor at the time, first argued with Mr Lim on Aug 11.

His lawyer Richard Siaw said Mr Lim was a bookie and his client was provoked by Mr Lim's refusal to pay out winnings on a bet.

They did not interact when they saw each other in the following three days, but the lawyer said Hong felt disturbed by Mr Lim's fierce stares.

The court heard that a week later on Aug 18, Hong bought the slicer in an Ang Mo Kio general store at about 10am.

Hiding it in a plastic bag, he went to the Singapore Pools outlet in Rangoon Road, knowing Mr Lim would be there in the afternoon.

Hong saw him watching a horse race on TV at the fourth storey.

Contemplating whether to slash him, Hong sat at a nearby chair for over an hour before attacking him at about 1.40pm.

He stopped after a member of the public intervened, Deputy Public Prosecutor Derek Ee told District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim.

Fleeing the scene, Hong dumped the slicer in a dustbin at a third-storey staircase landing and went to Golden Mile Tower, where he bought a 7pm bus ticket to Hatyai, Thailand.

But the police nabbed him before he could leave.

Mr Lim was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and given 26 days' hospitalisation leave.

His medical fees came up to over $4,500, mostly paid out from his Medisave account.

DPP Ee said Hong acted with premeditation, deliberately arming himself with a highly dangerous weapon to exact a vicious attack on Mr Lim.

Taking place in broad daylight and in a crowded area, the attack endangered the public and caused public alarm and fear, said the prosecutor.

Hong's attempt to abscond was also an aggravating factor.

Citing Hong's long rap sheet for other offences, the DPP said there had been an escalation in the nature and severity of Hong's criminal behaviour.

He also disagreed with the defence's appeal for judicial mercy in light of a medical condition Hong suffered as it was not terminal.

For causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, Hong could have been jailed for life or jailed for up to 15 years, and also fined or caned.