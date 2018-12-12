Man jailed 7 years for stabbing pregnant wife in abdomen

A cleaner flew into a rage after he saw his pregnant wife, who used to be a sex worker, talking to a man he assumed was a pimp.

Jayselan N. Chandrasegar used a knife with a 10cm blade to stab Madam Mayuri Krishnakumar's abdomen twice. He also slashed her back.

Yesterday, the court heard the unborn baby was not harmed. Jayselan, 30, was sentenced to seven years in jail and six strokes of the cane. He pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt to the woman, 27, with a weapon and one count of failing to provide his urine sample.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Houston Johannus told the court that the couple married in 2013. But their marriage soured in October last year due to quarrels over money and their older child, who was three then.

When Madam Mayuri told Jayselan she was pregnant, he refused to believe the child was his and accused her of infidelity. Unable to tolerate his aggression, she fled their home on Dec 24 last year and sought refuge with her former friends, who were mainly sex workers, in Lorong 16 Geylang.

At around 11am on Dec 30, Madam Mayuri was buying breakfast when she spotted an old friend, known only as Nanda, and started chatting with him.

Jayselan got angry when he spotted them as he suspected Nanda was a pimp. He confronted them and accused his wife of becoming a sex worker again. Nanda walked away, the court heard.

Jayselan punched and kicked his wife, then he attacked her with the knife. He fled the scene. Officers arrested him later that day. His wife was taken to hospital and had two small bowel perforations.

Before the attack, police officers had, on Oct 26, nabbed Jayselan in Bukit Batok for suspected drug- related offences. The court heard that he refused to provide a urine sample to the police.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Gregory Fong said Madam Mayuri has forgiven Jayselan and they remain married.