Man jailed after commotion at Ang Mo Kio massage parlour

Police conducting investigations at Cozy Spa after the incident last September. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A 37-year-old man who caused a commotion in a massage parlour with his friend was jailed for four months and a week yesterday.

Yeo Shuying, a cleaner, pleaded guilty to one count each of abetment of criminal intimidation, theft, and mischief.

Last year, Yeo had befriended a woman named Jasmine Poh over a mobile chat application.

Ms Poh told Yeo that she provided massage services at $100 for two hours at Cozy Spa, a massage parlour in Ang Mo Kio.

Yeo did not engage her services, but passed her contact to his friend, Danon Tay Kok Lee.

Tay, 46, then arranged to meet Ms Poh for both massage and sexual services.

TRANSFER

Prior to the meeting, a man identifying himself as "Long Ge", who said he was Ms Poh's employer, asked Tay to transfer $100 as payment.

"Long Ge" later requested for another $800 as security payment to ensure the safety of Ms Poh, but the sum was negotiated down to $300.

Tay realised he had been scammed after Ms Poh did not turn up to meet him, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang.

The next day, Tay asked Yeo to follow him to Cozy Spa to hunt down "Long Ge" and to recover his $400.

When they arrived, the staff there claimed they did not know a "Long Ge".

Yeo decided to wait outside the spa while Tay spoke to the employees. He returned to find his friend speaking aggressively to them as Tay suspected they were deleting evidence from their mobile phones to cover up the scam.

Yeo then took a penknife from Tay's car at his instruction and brought it to the massage parlour.

Tay brandished the penknife at the employees, got into a scuffle with them and snatched their mobile phones from them.

Tay also instructed Yeo to remove the closed circuit television footage, and Yeo damaged the CCTV.

The pair then left the place with the mobile phones.

In a separate incident, Yeo also stole some items from a shop.

Tay's case is still pending.