Man jailed after he uses pen cameras to film female friends showering

He felt uneasy after he saw his male friend coming out of the toilet holding a sling bag, as the group of friends had agreed that only the women would use that particular toilet to shower. Checking the toilet for suspicious items, he made a grim discovery.

A pen that was placed in a toothbrush holder was a spy camera with an SD card containing videos of his girlfriend and other women showering.

Worse, it was the male friend who had planted it.

Yesterday, the man was jailed for 11 weeks and fined $7,000 after he pleaded guilty last month to insulting the modesty of two women and possessing 14 obscene films in his phone and an external hard drive.

Three other charges involving two more women were taken into consideration.

The man, now 28, struck five times between May and September 2017, recording three female friends and a female tenant staying at his home.

He cannot be named to protect the identities of the women, who were aged between 21 and 26 at the time.

After he got caught, he admitted to the police he knew what he did was wrong but took the videos "for fun".

In sentencing him yesterday, District Judge Adam Nakhoda said the man was unlikely to reoffend and was otherwise cooperative with investigations. But the judge found serious aggravating factors, including a high level of intrusion, an abuse of trust and a high degree of planning and premeditation.

One victim was his close friend for seven years and they were in the same co-curricular activity. In July 2017, he recorded an eight-minute video of her showering when she visited his home with a few others for a meeting. For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, the man could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.