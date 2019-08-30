Man jailed after molesting woman while riding bike

Bicycles are used to get around or for exercise, or just for fun.

But one man used his two-wheeler to go on a crime spree.

Yesterday, Jee Chai Chai, 24, was sentenced to 15 months and six weeks in jail for various offences.

The jobless man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to six theft charges involving more than $6,000, and one count each of molestation and insulting a woman's modesty.

Another 24 charges, mostly for theft, were considered during sentencing.

The court heard that Jee used his left hand to squeeze the right buttock of a 55-year-old woman from behind as he cycled past her near Block 173, Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Nov 8, 2017. She called the police after he fled.

Three days later, he molested a 46-year-old woman in the same way near Block 219, Toa Payoh Lorong 8.

Jee was arrested on Nov 15 that year and charged in court in March last year.

While out on bail, he continued to offend, first by performing a sex act while lying nude on a bench in a female toilet at MacRitchie Reservoir. A woman who saw him alerted the police.

Jee then went on a stealing spree from Dec 13 to 23 by cycling to several foreign worker dormitories and stealing items such as mobile phones and cash.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Sue Jean told District Judge Eddy Tham that Jee removed the SIM cards from the stolen phones and used them in his own phone.

In his 10-day spree, his loot of mobile phones, cash and other valuables amounted to more than $12,000.

He sold the phones to foreign nationals in Little India and used the money to buy more SIM cards.

DPP Goh told the court that an Institute of Mental Health report showed Jee has mild intellectual disability, but this did not have "a significant contributory link" to his offences.