Man jailed after penknife attack

Unhappy after a dispute, Subramaniam Bala Krishna, 44, slashed his victim with a penknife.

Yesterday, Subramaniam was sentenced to four years and one month in jail and given six strokes of the cane for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, attempting to steal, and for voluntarily causing hurt.

Two other charges were taken into consideration.

In November last year, around 12.30am, the victim, Mr Anthony Cai Chujing, 20, was chatting with his acquaintances at Fajar Road.

Suddenly, Subramaniam appeared and charged towards Mr Cai with a penknife in his hand.

He swung the penknife to slash Mr Cai in the face, but Mr Cai was able to partially block the attack with his arm.

CUT

Subramaniam then swung the knife a second time, and cut Mr Cai's fingers.

Mr Cai then charged at Subramaniam, who slashed the victim's exposed back.

Both of them then ran towards Bukit Panjang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Investigations revealed that Mr Cai and Subramaniam were residents of the same neighbourhood and had had a dispute several days before the incident.

Subramaniam then went to Mr Cai's usual hangout to teach him a lesson.

Mr Cai was given 17 days' hospitalisation leave, and will have permanent scars on his back, finger, hands, elbow and forehead.

In 2017, Subramaniam had tried to steal some liquor from a 7-11 store and on another occasion, had kicked a bus passenger in his back when the passenger was about to alight.

- ADELINE TAN