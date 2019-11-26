Man jailed after repeatedly molesting wife, harassing kids

A 48-year-old man repeatedly molested his wife and harassed his children even after court orders were taken out against him.

Yesterday, the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, was jailed for nine months and four weeks, and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to nine charges, including molestation.

There were 28 other charges taken into consideration.

In September 2017, his wife, now 46, filed for a personal protection order (PPO) for herself and her three children and also got an expedited order on the same day.

She did so as he had been violent towards her, especially when drunk, and would touch her against her will.

The couple, who have three teenage children, divorced in July this year.

In November 2017, she obtained a PPO and a domestic exclusion order, which prevented him from going into her bedroom in their shared residence, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kathy Chu.

In October 2017, the man returned home drunk and harassed her.

She warned him she would call the police but he still followed her into the kitchen, where he groped her, hugged her and kissed her.

She called the police a second time after he continued to touch her despite her protests.

When they arrived, he had already left.

In April last year, he returned home drunk.

He shouted "My wife is having an affair" and "She is sleeping with another man" while outside their home.

He continued to verbally abuse his wife even after she had let him in, and tried to stop her from calling the police.

In the following month, his wife was lying on her bed talking to their younger daughter, 14, with their son, 17, also in the room.

STRUGGLED

The man entered the room and touched his wife's feet before hitting her buttock with his hand.

He also climbed on top of her and tried to kiss her, and she struggled and tried to push him away.

In August last year, the man started to cause a ruckus at home.

He also grabbed the remote controller and made a gesture with it towards their younger daughter, while his older daughter, 19, shouted at him to stop.

When he heard that the family wanted to call the police, the man tried to jump over the parapet but was restrained by the family.