Man jailed after sex act with underage girl

A conversation about football turned into one about sex, culminating in the 12-year-old girl performing a sex act on the man she had known since she was six.

The technician, a 38-year-old Myanmar national, cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl, a Singapore PR, now 16.

Yesterday, he was jailed three years for sexual penetration of a minor.

Another charge of committing an indecent act with the girl was taken into consideration.

The man and his wife came to Singapore in 2007, and rented a room from the victim's family in 2009. As they lived under the same roof, the couple and the family developed a close-knit relationship.

In 2015, the man's wife found a job in Myanmar and left Singapore, but he continued to stay here. It was around the period that his wife left that he committed the offence.

The man was watching football in the living room of the four-room flat and the girl joined him.

CONVERSATION

As they were watching the game, the girl asked if a person would feel pain if his testicles were hit by a football.

They continued their conversation, and the man asked her if she tried performing a specific sex act before.

When she said no, he asked if she would like to try performing it on him, and undid his clothes.

She performed the sex act on him and later went back to her room.

The girl made a police report only on Oct 13, 2017, saying she had performed the sex act on the man in 2015.

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew said the man had abused the trust of the girl and her family, and asked for three years jail.

The man's lawyers, Ng Shi Yang and Marjorie Kong, asked for a maximum of 21/2 years' jail.

In mitigation, they said the man's daughter was born in 2017 with birth defects, and he is "deeply saddened" about not being able to be there for his family.

For sexually penetrating a minor under 14, he could have been jailed up to 20 years and fined or caned.