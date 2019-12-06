Man jailed after soliciting 3,360 clients for pimp

Over a period of a year, he solicited more than 3,000 clients for a pimp, earning more than $83,000.

Ashok Kumar Manogaran, 22, was jailed for one year and a week and fined $30,000 on Wednesday.

If he does not pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional three months of jail time.

He was convicted of three charges for living on the earnings of prostitution, and one charge each for using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt.

Another five similar charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Ashok Kumar was one of four men engaged by one Chua Chung Siang to solicit clients for prostitutes in Geylang.

Clients would be shown pictures of four women and would be charged about $50 for short periods of sex with them.

Ashok Kumar would collect the money from the clients and takethem to Chua.

He would later deliver the earnings to Chua, who would then give him a cut.

In total, the accused solicited about 3,360 clients and was paid about $83,850 from December 2017 to December last year.

The four women, who were from Thailand, were detained in a raid last year.

ATTACK

Ashok Kumar also admitted to attacking two Bangladeshi nationals with a friend at a back lane in Geylang on Feb 15 last year for calling the police.

After the attack, they told the Bangladeshis to leave the area.

For each count of living on the earnings of prostitution, Ashok Kumar could have been jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined up to $5,000, or both. - DAVID SUN