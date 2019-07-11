Jailed 30 months for carpark fire that burned motorcycles and BMW

The fire, which damaged multiple vehicles including a BMW car, caused more than $100,000 in damage.

Feeling bored, a man set fire to one motorcycle. But the fire spread and damaged four other motorcycles and a BMW car, causing more than $100,000 in damages.

Yesterday, Loh Hsien Aik, 33, was jailed for 30 months for committing mischief by fire with the intent to cause damage, with another charge taken into consideration.

Last October, an intoxicated Loh was walking around Block 221 Boon Lay Place after drinking several cans of beer.

The jobless man felt bored and used a lighter to burn the seat of a motorcycle at an open-air carpark.

Loh then walked away but when he turned around, he saw the fire had spread to another motorcycle and a BMW car.

He watched the flames spread but did not alert the authorities.

A customer at a nearby coffee shop saw the fire and called the police. Firefighters were dispatched by the Singapore Civil Defence Force but by the time they arrived, the fire had damaged five motorcycles and the car. Only one of the vehicles survived the fire.

The other vehicles were damaged extensively and rendered inoperable.

Loh was arrested the next day.