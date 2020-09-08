Man jailed after throwing flower pots and sound system from flat

A man was jailed for six weeks yesterday for throwing flower pots and a sound system from the fourth storey of a block of flats.

Yesterday, R Thirumal Raj, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of committing a rash act that endangered the safety of others.

In January, Thirumal returned to his unit after work and drank half a bottle of whisky and two cans of beer.

He became tipsy and scolded his landlady because he was not allowed to buy flowers for a religious offering, then left the unit.

At about 10pm the same day, Thirumal returned and saw two letters from licensed moneylenders addressed to him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan said Thirumal became frustrated and stressed, and shouted at his landlady. She left to meet her son, who took her to a hotel as she was afraid of returning home.

Thirumal then threw a Sony sound system out of the kitchen window and went to the corridor, where he threw four flower pots over the parapet.

All five items landed on the grass patch below. A man who was walking his dog nearby heard the commotion and called the police.

When officers knocked on the door, Thirumal feigned ignorance and claimed he did not hear or witness anything.

Later that evening, the landlady returned to the unit and informed police officers the items thrown down were from her unit.

She added it was not the first time Thirumal had thrown things from the unit. - ADELINE TAN