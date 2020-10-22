Man jailed and fined over two accidents in three months

He had a history of inconsiderate driving and had just been involved in a traffic accident that caused a motorcyclist to fracture his elbow.

Just three months later, Kelvin Koh Weibin, 38, was involved in yet another traffic incident, this time hitting a nine-year-boy crossing the road.

Koh had also cheated nearly $5,000 from a 31-year-old man in a mobile phone scam.

On Tuesday, he was jailed for 17 weeks, fined $3,000 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating, which saw him jailed for 15 weeks, causing grievous hurt by doing a negligent act, and driving without reasonable care.

The first accident occurred on Sept 19 last year at 4.25pm.

Koh was driving a taxi and had just dropped off a passenger along the driveway of Festive Hotel on Sentosa.

He made a right turn into Artillery Road, but did not see motorcyclist Khaleellolah Kamal Luddin, 30, who was travelling on the main road.

The front right of Koh's taxi collided with the motorcycle, causing Mr Khaleellolah to fall.

The latter was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was found to have dislocated and fractured his elbow.

He was warded for four days, but was later discharged against advice. Koh was unscathed.

Then on Dec 13 last year, at about 4pm, Koh was driving a car along Tampines Central 5 towards Tampines Central 1 when he stopped at a pedestrian crossing. As he was driving off, a nine-year-old boy ran out onto the crossing.

Koh could not react in time and the front of his car hit the boy, who was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The boy suffered abrasions to his left knee and was given five days of medical leave.

Koh had previously been convicted of inconsiderate driving in 2016. As this conviction was not set aside, he was liable for enhanced punishment.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, Koh could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000.