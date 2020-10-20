Man jailed another 3½ years for re-offending while on bail

A mover, who was sentenced to 5½ years' jail and six strokes of the cane last year over his role in the assault of a beauty queen's lover, will be spending an additional 3½ years behind bars after he re-offended while on bail.

Ong Hock Chye, now 50, will serve his latest sentence after completing his earlier one. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to offences including one count of rioting. A district court heard yesterday that he can no longer be caned due to his age.

Ong was the middleman in the attack on banquet waiter Joshua Koh Kian Yong, then 35, in 2016.

Mr Koh was then dating 27-year-old Audrey Chen Ying Fang, who won the Miss Mermaid beauty pageant that year and was also the mistress of married businessman Lim Hong Liang at the time.

Lim wanted his nephew Ron Lim De Mai, then 26, to "teach Joshua a lesson". Ron Lim roped in Ong to recruit others to carry out the task.

On April 30, 2016, Mr Koh was having supper with Ms Chen at Huay Kwang Thai Kitchen near Little India when a group of men ambushed him. He was punched in the head and slashed with a penknife on his arm and face.

Ron Lim was sentenced to three years' jail with four strokes of the cane in 2018.

In May last year, Lim, then 55, was sentenced to six years' jail while Ong was given 5½ years' jail and six strokes of the cane.

DISMISSED

Ong was later released on bail as he intended to file an appeal, which has since been dismissed.

While out on bail, Ong committed rioting with five other men at a Keong Saik Road restaurant on Jan 14 this year.

The court heard that Ong's friend Lock Soh Hock, 71, had a dispute with Mr Koh Teck Soon, 41, that day. Lock called Ong and said he had been beaten up.

Ong roped in four men, and the six of them later confronted Mr Koh Teck Soon at the restaurant and assaulted him.

Court documents did not state the outcome of the cases involving Ong's accomplices.

Those convicted of rioting can be jailed for up to seven years and caned.