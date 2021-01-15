Man jailed for attacking girlfriend and threatening to kill her

Upset with his former girlfriend after their break-up, an auxiliary police officer punched and kicked the woman at their workplace as well as threatened to disseminate nude photographs of her and even kill her.

The Malaysian man, 27, was sentenced to six weeks' jail yesterday. He had been convicted last month of one count of voluntarily causing hurt and two charges of criminal intimidation.

The man and his victim cannot be identified to protect the woman's identity.

Court documents state they became a couple in mid-2018, but by Nov 29 that year, they had broken up. In her written submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Shana Poon said the man was unhappy with the victim over the break-up.

"This was a relationship marked by considerable inequality in power - the accused did not like (the woman) using social media, made her write down 'mistakes' he thought she had made, and agreed that (the woman) was the one who was begging for his affection and attention," added the DPP.

On Nov 29, 2018, when they were on an afternoon shift at the headquarters of a police division, the man asked the woman to meet him at the staff pantry.

There, he punched and kicked her, said DPP Poon.

The man spoke to the victim over the phone later that dayand threatened to kill her. He threatened her over the phone again the next day, said the DPP.

This time, he told her he would disseminate nude photographs of her online if she did not cooperate with him. She lodged a police report later that day.

The man, who was represented by lawyer Lim Tean, had earlier argued that the incident in the pantry unfolded differently. He claimed he had pushed the woman's right shoulder in irritation, causing her face to hit against a metal locker. He also said the woman had tried to stop him from leaving the pantry by "locking" his ankle with her legs, and he had to use his leg to "push" her ankle away.

The man claimed he had uttered the threatening words only during the first call without any intention of actually killing the woman.