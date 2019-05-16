Man jailed for attacking three women for refusing to have sex

Angry that they did not want to have sex with him, a warehouse assistant assaulted three women.

Abdul Rahman A Karim, 35, had met the victims online, two of them when they were advertising their sexual services. Yesterday, he was jailed for six months and four weeks.

In November 2017, he met his first victim, 21, a pub singer, after he saw her advertisements on an online portal.

He agreed to pay her $800 to have sex with her twice. But when they met, he told her he had forgotten to bring money.

They went to a staircase landing, where he kissed her neck and touched her private parts.

When she demanded payment, he repeated that he had not brought money and continued to hug and kiss her. She pushed him away again and he punched her in the face, stomach and head before fleeing.

In January last year, he met his second victim, 32, at Min Wah Hotel for sex. They had met on a mobile application two months earlier.

When she changed her mind about having sex and told him she wanted to go home, he punched her left ribs and body. He also punched her jaw when she tried to call the reception.

She eventually agreed to have sex with him and called the police after he left.

Last July, the third victim, an 18-year-old student, had advertised the sale of her virginity on an online portal to the highest bidder as she was desperate for money.

Abdul Rahman offered her $5,000. They arranged to meet at Aljunied MRT station, and she told him to pay her before she provided the service, and he agreed.

They met at the MRT station in August and went to Lai Ming Hotel in Geylang.

She showered, came out of the bathroom wrapped in a towel and asked to be paid before having sex. Abdul Rahman said he would pay her after sex and kissed her on the lips before holding on to her hand.

She pushed him away, and he punched her head. She screamed for help, and he punched the side of her head three to four times.

She pushed him away and continued screaming for help. He then stopped and asked her to perform a sex act on him, but she pushed him away and continued screaming.

She later ran out of the room naked when he was taking his clothes and squatted behind a dustbin before another occupant came out and offered to take her in.