Man jailed for breaking into girlfriend's former office for revenge

Angered by what he thought was the unfair dismissal of his girlfriend from work, he broke into her former workplace, stole more than $37,000 worth of items and vandalised its windows.

Daniel Ang Kok Tong, 39, pleaded guilty yesterday to breaking into the premises to commit theft with another man, with one charge of mischief taken into consideration.

He was jailed 15 months.

In June last year, Ang told his co-accused Cai Weixin, 32, he wanted to break into spectacle frame company YouSee and that he had the required tools.

He told Cai to act as his lookout.

When they arrived at the office, Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Yong Ngee said Ang used a hammer and a screwdriver to break through a locked door.

He entered the office of Mr Augustine Chew Cheng De, 28, an employee of the company.

CCTV

Ang switched off the power supply to the closed-circuit television (CCTV) and unplugged all CCTV wire connections.

Cai remained outside.

Ang took about 500 optical frames, a laptop, a mobile phone and a modem, among other things.

He stored the items into three duffel bags and two plastic bags that he had brought along with him.

He then took out a can of orange spray paint and sprayed "Augustine O$P$" on the glass window and the whiteboard in the office. Both Ang and Cai then left.

Two days later, Mr Chew noticed the door knob was loose and saw writing on the window and the whiteboard when he arrived at the office. He made a police report.

DPP Goh sought at least 15 months' jail, highlighting that Ang had instigated the act and taken steps to avoid detection as he had unplugged and removed all CCTV devices.

In mitigation, Ang's lawyer said Ang had just got married in December last year.

He added Ang was remorseful and asked for a lenient sentence.

Last year, Cai was sentenced to eight months' jail for his role in the crime. - ADELINE TAN