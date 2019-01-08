Man jailed for burning stepdaughter with cigarette, kicking her face

A nine-year-old girl was sleeping on the sofa when her stepfather woke her up by pressing a lit cigarette against her right hand.

Two days later he kicked her face for no apparent reason.

The 29-year-old jobless man, who cannot be named because of a gag order to protect his stepdaughter's identity, was jailed for eight months yesterday after pleading guilty to one count of ill-treating a child.

A second charge for a similar offence involving the girl was considered during sentencing.

The girl is now living with relatives of her biological father.

The first incident happened after the girl fell asleep while watching television with her stepfather in a Holland Close flat on Nov 4, 2017.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryl Yeo said: "So as to wake the victim up, the accused used his lit cigarette and pressed it hard against the victim's right hand, near the area of her wrist.

"On previous occasions, the accused had also woken the victim up in a similar manner."

Two days later, the girl was sweeping the floor when the man walked over and kicked her. She was hit in her left eye.

The girl did not go to school that day as she was in pain.

She returned to classes on Nov 7 last year, and her teacher noticed a bruise on her face.

The school alerted the Child Protective Service and the girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital the following day for a check-up.

A medical report dated Dec 28 that year stated she had injuries including a burn on her right wrist and a bruise around her left eye.