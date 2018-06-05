Man jailed, caned for attacking two people with nail clipper

Unhappy with a diner who confronted him for creating a ruckus near Changi Village Hawker Centre, a drunk man slashed his victim's right thigh with the blade of a nail clipper, causing a wound that needed 11 stitches.

Amos Zechariah also slashed a second man's right forearm, damaging an artery.

The 38-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to two counts each of causing hurt with a weapon and performing a rash act, was jailed for 27 months and six weeks and given 12 strokes of the cane.

One count each of being a public nuisance, being in possession of a weapon and using criminal force on a third man was considered during sentencing.

The court heard that Zechariah had downed at least two bottles of rice wine and was drunk when he started loitering in Changi Village around 7.20pm on Jan 13.

Two friends - Mr Muhammad Fadhli Zulkepli, 29, and Mr Mohammad Ridzuan Zainal Abidin, 30 - were at the hawker centre nearby when they saw him shouting and scolding passers-by.

The Straits Times had reported in January, quoting an eyewitness, that Zechariah was seen throwing plates at children, spitting on the ground and stealing food from patrons.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kong Kuek Foo said: "As the accused was near Fadhli's children, Fadhli approached the accused, and asked him not to create trouble, and to leave the food centre. Consequently, the accused felt unhappy with Fadhli."

The two friends were leaving the eatery about 20 minutes later when Zechariah confronted them with the 5cm-long blade. He slashed Mr Fadhli's right thigh before attacking Mr Ridzuan, wounding his right forearm.

The men and several passers-by managed to pin Zechariah to the ground. The police were alerted, and Zechariah was arrested around 8.30pm.

Zechariah also created a ruckus at a coffee shop in Kaki Bukit Road around 2.30pm on Nov 22 last year.

RAGE

He was asking for money from diners and flew into a rage after a chef asked him to stop scaring customers away.

He smashed a beer mug against a table, then picked up a second mug and flung it towards the middle of the coffee shop, causing glass fto fly in all directions.