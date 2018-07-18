Man jailed for causing serious injuries to fellow birthday party guest

A birthday celebration at a bar turned ugly when a guest lunged at another man with a knife, causing serious injuries including a fractured skull.

Prakkash Balakrishnan, 27, climbed on a table during a conversation to attack Mr G Uthaya Kumar, slashing his upper body and punching him in the head several times.

Prakkash was sentenced to a year and nine months in jail with three strokes of the cane yesterday after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt with a weapon. He was ordered to pay compensation of $1,565 to Mr Uthaya.

The court heard that at around 8pm on Aug 3 last year, Prakkash and his friends were celebrating a friend's birthday at Blu Jaz Cafe on Bali Lane. Mr Uthaya joined the party with his friends at about 10.30pm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulhafni Zulkeflee said they were talking when Prakkash suddenly lunged at Mr Uthaya.

When Mr Uthaya fell, Prakkash punched him in the head several times and used the knife to slash his upper body before a bystander intervened.

Mr Uthaya did not fight back, the DPP said.

Prakkash then fled the scene. He was arrested the next day.

Mr Uthaya was taken to a hospital, where he was found to be suffering from multiple stab wounds, a collapsed left lung and a fractured skull.

DPP Zulhafni said the attack was unprovoked as there had been no prior dispute between the two, adding that as Prakkash got rid of the knife and hid at a friend's home after the attack, he had shown a lack of remorse.

The defence lawyer T.M. Sinnadurai said the attack took place on the spur of the moment and was not premeditated, adding that Prakkash had lost control of his emotions after the victim taunted him with derogatory remarks.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Prakkash could have been jailed for up to 10 years, and fined or caned.