Man jailed for consorting with 2 others under police supervision

A man who was under police supervision from Sept 2016 to Aug 2019 was jailed for one year after he was caught having a drink with two others at a coffee shop.

Muhammad Yusri Mohd Bisri, 30, was not allowed to consort with anyone else who was under police supervision without permission from the police.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to one charge under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act, which was introduced in 1955 and was extended to October 2024.

According to a Berita Harian (BH) article last year, Yusri, is a former gang leader and was also involved in rioting and trafficking drugs.

RIOT INCIDENT

In July 2010, he was involved in a riot incident in Orchard Road that left a member of his group dead. He was arrested about a month later and was released from prison only in September 2016.

In July last year, he was at Clementi Police Division for his mandatory reporting and bumped into two acquaintances.

He knew one of them, Tan Chi, 47, when they were both in Changi Prison, and got to know the other man, Mariappa Miniyadi, 35, as they both reported at Clementi Police Division.

Yusri knew that Tan and Mariappa were also under police supervision.

After Tan shared with Yusri and Mariappa that he had financial difficulties, Yusri suggested buying him a meal and a drink at a nearby coffee shop.

But a short while later, they were caught by a police officer who told them to report to Police Cantonment Complex immediately for an investigation as it was an offence for them to consort with one another.

Yusri told BH last year that he was determined to turn his life around and was awarded a bursary to fund his studies at Orita Sinclair School of Design and Music.