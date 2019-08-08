Man jailed for cutting cabby with knife at Orchard Towers

A man was jailed for eight months yesterday for cutting a taxi driver with a knife at Orchard Towers.

Last May, the victim was standing behind his taxi parked at the Orchard Towers taxi stand waiting for customers.

Jaikishan Jayaraj, 34, who had been drinking at Orchard Towers, approached the victim's taxi.

The victim asked if he needed a cab.

But Jaikishan got agitated and tried to pick a fight, asking which gang the driver was from.

Jaikishan whipped out a foldable knife and used it to poke the victim's stomach before walking away.

A passer-by saw bloodstains on the victim's shirt and alerted him.

Jaikishan boarded another taxi but the victim went over to stop the vehicle. A struggle ensued between Jaikishan and the victim.

Jaikishan took out his knife again and gripped the victim's neck with his right arm. He placed the knife against the victim's chin.

As the victim was struggling, Jaikishan cut his neck and chin with the weapon. He then tried to run away but was held down by passers-by.

The victim was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and had his injuries stitched up.

Yesterday, Jaikishan was convicted of one charge of causing hurt with a weapon. One similar charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

He could have been jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or with any combination of such punishments. - ADELINE TAN