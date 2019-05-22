Man jailed eight months for harbouring overstayers

A former work permit holder from Bangladesh was jailed for eight months last Friday for harbouring two overstayers from Sri Lanka.

Mondol Faruk, 40, was found guilty of harbouring a Sri Lankan man. A second charge of harbouring another immigration offender was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Faruk was staying in a unit in Cuff Road. He collected rent from other occupants on behalf of the unit's main tenants. He was not authorised to allow anyone else stay there.

On March 13, officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) found two 22-year-old Sri Lankan men, Savarimuthu Kanistan and Agalepola Shaween Ashinshana, who had remained unlawfully in Singapore for 33 days and six days respectively after the expiry of their visit passes.

Both men were arrested.

According to the ICA, Faruk had leased the unit to them without the knowledge of the main tenants and without verifying if their stay was legal. On March 14, Kanistan was jailed for three weeks in default of the $2,500 fine, while Ashinshana was jailed for two days in default of the $500 fine.