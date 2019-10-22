Man jailed for embezzling over $21k from upscale restaurant

A restaurant manager embezzled more than $21,000 from his workplace, claiming he needed it to pay for his lover's daughter's medical bills.

Maja Iskandaria Mohamed Juffri, 35, took a total of about $21,200 from the upscale Fullerton Pavilion restaurant, Monti at 1-Pavilion, in Collyer Quay.

Yesterday, Maja was jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

In January this year, Maja began taking money from the restaurant's safe.

In April, the restaurant's finance department noticed that the daily sales proceeds had not been deposited into the restaurant's bank account for some time.

Later that month, the restaurant's general manager questioned Maja, who confessed to taking the money.

He told the court yesterday that he had remitted the money to his lover back in the Philippines. He wanted to save her second daughter as she was suffering from kidney failure.