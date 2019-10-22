Singapore

Man jailed for embezzling over $21k from upscale restaurant

Adeline Tan
Oct 22, 2019 06:00 am

A restaurant manager embezzled more than $21,000 from his workplace, claiming he needed it to pay for his lover's daughter's medical bills.

Maja Iskandaria Mohamed Juffri, 35, took a total of about $21,200 from the upscale Fullerton Pavilion restaurant, Monti at 1-Pavilion, in Collyer Quay.

Yesterday, Maja was jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

In January this year, Maja began taking money from the restaurant's safe.

In April, the restaurant's finance department noticed that the daily sales proceeds had not been deposited into the restaurant's bank account for some time.

Later that month, the restaurant's general manager questioned Maja, who confessed to taking the money.

Property agent fakes offers, gets $30,000 fine and 12-month suspension
Singapore

Property agent fined $30k for lying about offers

Related Stories

Over $25 million seized by Police with help from banks and casinos

Jail for man who slapped parking warden's helmet

Man fined for failing to declare over $1.18m in cash movement

He told the court yesterday that he had remitted the money to his lover back in the Philippines. He wanted to save her second daughter as she was suffering from kidney failure.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

Adeline Tan

tanpya@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Adeline Tan