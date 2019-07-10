Man jailed for exploiting young boys

A 26-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to 51 months' jail and six strokes of the cane for molesting and sexually exploiting four boys.

He had committed the offences from 2015 to 2017 when his victims were aged between 12 and 14.

The man had become acquainted with one of them, 13, through Facebook in 2014.

He also knew the victim's parents, who trusted him and would sometimes ask him to look after the boy when no one was home.

In February 2015, the man told the boy to remove his jeans at the void deck of the boy's home, claiming he wanted to demonstrate how a Malay doctor performs circumcision.

When the boy refused to do so, he pulled down the boy's jeans and molested him. The boy cried and the man apologised to him.

In December 2016, he met another victim, 14, when the boy was out swimming with his friends. The man joined them. That month, this victim met the man at VivoCity, where he was treated to McDonald's.

The man then invited the boy to his home, where he touched the boy's private parts. He also performed a sex act on the victim.

Later that month, he touched the boy's private parts for half an hour while they were watching a movie.

He also gave the victim a pack of cigarettes and a phone. He then asked the boy to perform a sex act on himself, but the boy refused.

In 2017, he invited another victim, 13, to watch a movie. The man met the boy through Facebook in 2016, and treated him to LAN games, cigarettes, and food.

During the movie, he touched the victim's private parts for about 10 minutes.

Sometime in 2016, he molested another boy, 12, outside McDonald's. It was the first time they had met.

The man had pleaded guilty to six charges of sexual exploitation of a child and two charges of criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty.