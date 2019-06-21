Man jailed for fake 999 calls, theft and drunkenness

He dialled 999 several times, lying that there was a fight in Eunos.

Police officers were then deployed to do foot patrols in the area.

But instead of finding a fight, they found Dineshgar Vadivellu, 32, reeking of alcohol and speaking incoherently.

Yesterday, he was jailed 10 weeks on two counts of making the false calls, and one count each of drunkenness in a public place and theft.

At about 8.45pm on May 4, 2017, Dineshgar called the police saying there was a fight at Block 12 Eunos Crescent. He made several calls after claiming he gave the wrong address and that the fight was at Block 17.

After police patrols were unable to find any signs of a fight, the police called him back but he hung up on them.

When the patrol officers found and questioned Dineshgar at the carpark in front of Block 12, he admitted to making the calls and they arrested him for drunkenness in public.

Further investigations revealed he made the calls out of frustration, and he said he was unhappy with a male acquaintance of his girlfriend.

He was also found drunk at Sims Avenue East on May 31 last year, after a woman alleged he had slapped her.

On Jan 31, Dineshgar again flouted the law by stealing the mobile phone, identity card and driving license of a man at a food court in Eunos.

The victim was taking a nap in the food court in the early hours of the morning and placed his items on the table in front of him, but woke up to find them missing. Police cameras caught Dineshgar taking the items.

None of the items was recovered and he was unable to make restitution.

For each count of sending a false message, Dineshgar could have been jailed up to three years, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

For drunkenness in a public place, he could have been jailed up to a month, or fined up to $1,000, or both.

For theft, he could have been jailed up to three years, or fined, or both.