Man jailed for filming landlord’s 10-year-old niece, maid in shower

A man who filmed a young girl and a maid showering was yesterday jailed for 12 weeks.

Chu Vui Kian, 25, a chef, was convicted on one count of insulting the modesty of a woman.

A similar charge was taken into consideration.

The court was told that Chu, a Malaysian, rented a room in a flat in Woodlands.

The landlord's 10-year-old niece was staying over at the flat as her parents were overseas.

At about 8pm on June 26, when she was taking a shower in the kitchen toilet, she spotted a mobile phone pointed at her through the toilet's window. She took a better look, but the phone was no longer there.

Feeling scared, she finished showering and left, telling her brother what had happened. The siblings told an adult who called the police.

Chu initially denied the act when the police arrived at the unit, but later admitted to his offence.

He had gone to the service yard of the unit, reached up to the windows at the top of the toilet with his phone and took a video. He went back to his room to watch it.

Chu felt he had done something wrong and later deleted the video.

He also admitted to taking a video of the landlord's maid showering in the same unit sometime that month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Yi Cheng urged the court to jail him for 12 weeks, saying there was great potential harm to the 10-year-old and Chu's actions were predatory.

Chu, who was not represented, pleaded for leniency.

But District Judge Adam Nakhoda said he agreed with the prosecution that Chu's actions were predatory and premeditated.