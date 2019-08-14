Man jailed for filming rape in chalet

Gan and his friends brought the club patron back to the chalet, where he filmed his friends sexually assaulting her.

He saw his friends sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in a chalet, but instead of stopping them, he videotaped the incident on his phone.

When he was arrested, the police found the video on his phone along with 65 other obscene films and eight uncertified films.

Yesterday, Gan Soon Chai, a 34-year-old Malaysian, was jailed for 15 months for making the obscene film.

He was also fined $20,800 for the possession of films without a valid certificate and the possession of obscene films.

If he is unable to pay the fine he will be jailed for an additional three months and four days.

At the time of the offences, Gan was working as a cashier at Club V5 Tycoon, a Thai disco at Cuscaden Road.

On Sept 16 last year, Gan, along with some colleagues and friends, were staying at Downtown East in a chalet they had booked for two days.

In the early hours of Sept 17, he went to work with his colleague Yong Chun Hong, 30, a manager cum bouncer at the club. Two of their friends, including Tay Boon Huat, 27, also joined them at the club.

After the club closed at about 7am, the four of them drove to Forum the Shopping Mall to pick up Yap Chun Chieh, 39, who was also a manager cum bouncer at the club, and a 24-year-old woman who was a club patron.

As they were heading back to the chalet, Tay, Yap and Yong molested the woman, who was unconscious.

When they arrived at the chalet at about 7.30am, Yap took the woman to a bed and raped her, while Tay sexually penetrated her while she remained unconscious.

Gan, who was lying on another bed, filmed the acts for about three minutes before Tay noticed him doing so and told him to stop.Later Tay tried to delete the video, but failed.

At about 9am, the woman took a taxi home and later made a police report. Gan was arrested on Sept 26.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao asked the court to impose a jail term of at least 15 months.

He said: "Not only did he (Gan) not persuade his colleagues and friends to stop, he filmed the acts."

Gan, who was not represented, asked for leniency. But District Judge Ow Yong Tuck Leong called Gan's filming an "abominable act".

Yong, Tay and Yap are still being dealt with by the courts.

For making the obscene film, Gan could have been jailed up to two years, or fined up to $40,000, or both.

For possession of the unclassified films, he could have been jailed up to six months, or fined up to $40,000, or both.

He was given the maximum fine of $20,000 for the possession of the obscene films, but could also have been jailed six months in addition to the fine.