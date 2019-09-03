Man jailed for filming women in toilets over two years

Joyner Tai Liang Yun, who is on bail, is to start serving his 14-week sentence on Oct 31.

He got away with taking obscene videos of women in toilets and public spaces for more than two years.

But Joyner Tai Liang Yun, 24, was finally caught when he was investigated by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) during his National Service.

SAF investigators seized his laptop in 2017, and found the videos which dated back to July 2015, when he was a student.

Yesterday, Tai was jailed 14 weeks on four charges of insulting the modesty of a woman and three charges of criminal trespass.

After enlisting in July 2016, Tai was posted to a government building as an admin support assistant from February 2017.

On Aug 8, 2017, he saw a woman who was working in the building enter the toilet, and sneaked in after her.

He occupied an adjacent cubicle and took photos of her using his phone, but the victim spotted the phone and shouted.

Tai fled and returned to his office, where he viewed the photos and deleted them.

He was later investigated and his laptop seized. An SAF staff member made a police report on Nov 14, 2017, after at least one upskirt video and two videos of women undressing in toilets were found.

Tai admitted to taking a 19-second upskirt video of an unknown woman on Dec 12, 2016 at a supermarket.

And about a month earlier, he took a 10-second video of another unknown woman changing in the toilet.

On July 23, 2015, while studying at a polytechnic, he took a six-second video of an unknown woman in the school toilet.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Regina Lim asked for a deterrent jail sentence.

But Tai's lawyer, Mr Brown Pereira, asked the judge to consider probation, saying the acts were committed during Tai's youth.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda disagreed, saying the acts cannot be attributed to youthful folly.

Tai, who is out on $15,000 bail, is expected to be back in court on Oct 31 to begin serving his sentence.