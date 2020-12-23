Man jailed for lying about not having sex with wife to annul marriage

A man was jailed for a week yesterday after lying about not having sex with his wife so he could annul their marriage.

Daryl Lim Chun Leng, 25, married Ms Wang Ke Chen, 24, a Chinese national, on Jan 19, 2017.

They consummated the marriage and had sex several times from January to July that year.

But about six months after getting married, Ms Wang found out Lim had been cheating on her.

Lim suggested they annul their marriage on the basis that it had not been consummated, despite this being false.

He told her it was a better option than divorce as it was cheaper, would void the marriage immediately, and both of them would not be referred to as divorcees.

Lim also promised to maintain appearances in front of Ms Wang's parents if she agreed, which she did.

ANNULLED

The marriage was annulled by the Family Justice Courts and finalised on Nov 22, 2017.

The judge who made the order did so after Lim had claimed Ms Wang had wilfully refused to consummate the marriage multiple times.

However, investigations revealed the couple did have consensual sex during marriage.

They also had sex in August and October that year, before the annulment was finalised.

It was not revealed in court documents how this was uncovered.

Lim pleaded guilty to one charge yesterday of making a false claim before the courts.

Ms Wang has not been prosecuted and has returned to China.

For making a false claim before a court of justice, Lim could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.

He is currently out on $10,000 bail and is expected to begin serving his sentence on Jan 4.