Man jailed for making racially insensitive remarks during GE2020

A man who tried to stir ill will between racial groups during the general election last year was sentenced to two weeks' jail and fined $7,000 yesterday.

Sirajudeen Abdul Majeed, 52, pleaded guilty to one charge each of deliberately intending to wound racial feelings and promoting enmity between groups on grounds of race.

Two similar charges for promoting enmity were taken into consideration for sentencing.

On June 12 and 13 last year, the Singaporean of Indian ethnicity sent messages to three acquaintances claiming "the PAP wants to make the Malay community a sub-minority", and that other races were introduced to the country to "just dilute the original race of Malay".

He also told them to "please share" the messages.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Yiwen said Sirajudeen intended to stoke fears that the People's Action Party (PAP) was seeking to marginalise the Malays by allowing more immigrants into the country.

"These messages would promote ill will between different racial groups, a fact that the accused must have objectively known when he sent the said messages," he added.

One of the acquaintances later made a police report against Sirajudeen.

On Aug 5 last year, Sirajudeen called the police at 999 twice and made racially insensitive comments targeting Malays as well as remarking that police officers are incompetent because of their Malay ethnicity.

He was later questioned by the police.

When asked about the remarks, Sirajudeen claimed police officers he encountered of "this denomination" had tended to exhibit bad attitude.

He also opined that Malays are unable to enter the air force, navy and commando unit because they are unprofessional.

District Judge Salina Ishak said the racially insensitive remarks were made during the election period, and they could have led to significant uproar.

It was fortuitous his remarks were not disseminated further and the matter was reported to the police, she added.

Sirajudeen, who is out on $5,000 bail, is expected to begin his jail sentence on Feb 22.

For attempting to promote enmity between racial groups, he could have been jailed for up to three years and fined.