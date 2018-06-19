Man jailed for molesting potential employee five times

A businessman told a potential employee how much he loved his wife and children and was not looking for "hot sex".

But Md Gias Uddin Sarker, 47, went on to molest the woman four times at his Woodlands Link office. The permanent resident was sentenced to eight months' jail yesterday after District Judge Lim Tse Haw found him guilty of five counts of molestation last month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kavita Uthrapathy said the 28-year-old, who cannot be named, had found out about the job vacancy through her sister.

The victim contacted Gias, a Bangladeshi, on Nov 19, 2015, and met him the next day.

She testified that there was no one else in the office when they got there and later, he sat beside her so he could show her how to make entries to worker payroll timesheets on a computer.

DPP Kavita said: "The accused then spoke to the victim about his personal life - how he loved his wife and kids very much and how he was not looking for 'hot sex' like other men and told her that he would give her extra money, cosmetics and good clothes on top of her salary."

He then molested the woman, leaving her "frozen" and "scared". The court heard she had thought of running away but feared Gias might do "worse things to her".

He molested her three more times and gave her $200, saying it was her salary for the day. He told her not to tell anyone about what had happened before they boarded a taxi, where he molested her for the fifth time.

She lodged a police report on Nov 21, 2015. Officers arrested Gias two days later.

Gias, who was represented by lawyer Peter Keith Fernando, denied molesting the woman. He claimed she and her husband implicated him in the offences over a financial dispute.

The court heard that Gias intends to appeal against his conviction and sentence.