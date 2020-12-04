Cleaner jailed for repeatedly molesting primary school pupil

A 59-year-old man was jailed for 11/2 years yesterday for repeatedly molesting a primary school pupil.

The man, who was working as a cleaner, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of molesting a minor, with four other charges taken into consideration.

When he was interviewed by the police, the man said he committed the offences because he is "already divorced" and "have no woman", and thus had the urge to touch the victim.

In Sept 27 last year, the man spotted the victim, then 12, walking home from school, and insisted on taking her home.

The victim, who was the man's former neighbour, did not move away as she recognised him.

While he walked with the victim, he put his arm around her waist. The victim tried to break free but was unable to do so.

When they reached the lift lobby of the victim's block, the man kissed her on the cheek.

He then took her to the staircase landing between the first and second floor.

The victim tried to move away but was unable to, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ho Linming.

RESISTED

The man then molested her, and tried to pull her left hand towards his private parts, but the victim resisted and pulled away.

He molested her again, and the victim tried pushing the man away.

She also protected her chest by squeezing her arms together in front of her.

Despite this, the man pushed her so that she was leaning against the steps and tried to stick his tongue into her mouth, but the victim had her lips tightly closed.

He only stopped his advances when he received a phone call from his employer telling him to get back to work.

He then kissed the victim once more before leaving.

The victim later told her mother, who made a police report.

DPP Ho asked for 18 months' jail, arguing that the man's actions were not fleeting and showed a "perverted persistence" towards the victim.

He added it was "entirely fortuitous" that the man's employer called, which stopped him from further molesting the victim.

For each charge of molesting a minor, the man could have been jailed for up to five years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.