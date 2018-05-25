Man jailed more than a year for ramming into man's car in a rage

Consumed by rage, a motorist twice rammed his car into another man's vehicle - after asking him: "You wanna play punk with me now?"

Chan Swee Liang, who was driving a rented black Mazda, intentionally hit Mr Ahmad Ismail's car, and then drove after the injured man when he tried to flee on foot.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to more than a year in jail yesterday after pleading guilty to six charges, including committing a rash act that causes grievous hurt.

The court heard that at 1.25am on Sept 8, 2016, Chan approached Mr Ahmad and asked him to move his car, which was parked near the exit of a carpark in Ubi Avenue 1.

A row erupted, with Chan asking Mr Ahmad if he wanted to "play punk", before both men got into their cars.

Chan drove off but returned a few minutes later and rammed into the back of Mr Ahmad's car, knowing he was inside.

He reversed and rammed it a second time, throwing Mr Ahmad off balance as he got out of his vehicle.

Mr Ahmad saw Chan reversing again and held his ground for a while, but Chan accelerated, then he chased Mr Ahmad, who had started to run. The chase ended when Mr Ahmad jumped onto the pavement.

Chan then sped off and left his car at the rental company.

Apart from Mr Ahmad, there were two witnesses. Mr Ahmad called the police and sought treatment for a minor spinal fracture and tenderness in his neck.

Chan was jailed 10 months for a rash act causing grievous hurt, another eight weeks for causing a rash act that endangers human life and another three weeks for not rendering assistance to the other party. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for five years.

Anyone found guilty of committing a rash act causing grievous hurt can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to $10,000, or both. For failing to report the accident to the police or furnish Mr Ahmad with his particulars, Chan had faced a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.