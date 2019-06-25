Man jailed nine months for taking over 140 upskirt videos in 3 months

In just 15 minutes, he followed six women up escalators at White Sands Shopping Centre and took upskirt videos of them with his phone.

Lee Zhen Hao, 26, had gone on an upskirting spree at the shopping mall and at Pasir Ris MRT station between March and May 2017.

Found on his computer's hard disk were 137 videos of 139 other unsuspecting victims, which he intended to sell online for between $30 and $80 a piece.

The permanent resident from Malaysia was yesterday jailed nine months after admitting to five counts of insulting women's modesty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Goh Sue Jean had called the case atypical due to the sheer number of videos and the short duration in which they were taken.

She told the court that Lee was a professional upskirter, a danger to the public, and should not be seen as a first-time offender even though he had never been caught before.

Lee was nabbed on May 24, 2017 after a witness gave a White Sands Shopping Centre security guard a photo of him, saying he had taken an upskirt video of someone else.

When confronted, Lee tried to delete the videos on his iPhone 7 Plus but the guard took the phone away. During investigations, Lee confessed, claiming it was his first time taking such videos.

But a forensic analysis of his computer, seized after Lee's arrest, found his stash of videos.

Calling Lee's intention to sell the videos a serious aggravating factor, District Judge Adam Nakhoda said yesterday that the sentence would have been much harsher if the videos had been disseminated. - KOK YUFENG