Man jailed for offences against three young boys

A man targeted three young boys including a toddler in separate incidents last year, assaulting one of them and using criminal force on the others.

Wang Kanglong admitted in court that he had inflicted pain on a five-year-old boy by grabbing his left shoulder.

He also tried to carry a three-year-old toddler and shook a seven-year-old boy's head from side to side - court documents did not reveal why he carried out any of the offences.

The 33-year-old was jailed for four weeks yesterday after pleading guilty to an assault charge and two counts of using criminal force.

He started his crime spree on July 11 last year when he went up to the five-year-old near his kindergarten in Pasir Ris and tried to snatch his toy away. Wang also grabbed the boy's left shoulder, causing him pain.

A witness spotted Wang assaulting the child and confronted him. Wang walked away and the police were notified.

He struck again about three months later when he approached a three-year-old boy outside a Simei shop where the toddler's mother worked.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shenna Tjoa told District Judge May Mesenas that Wang asked the child if he wanted to follow him for some ice cream.

He also asked the toddler if he wanted to go to McDonald's fast food restaurant and Disneyland.

When a maid who worked for the child's family asked Wang to leave, he ignored her and tried to carry the child.

She took the boy away and the toddler's father alerted the police two hours later.

Wang also targeted a seven-year-old boy inside a Tampines Mall bookstore at around 9.15pm on Nov 22 last year.

DPP Tjoa said: "While the victim was playing with a display laptop... the accused approached the victim from behind and rubbed the victim's ears using both his hands. He also shook the victim's head from side to side.

"The victim tried to shake off the accused but could not do so. The accused maintained contact... with the victim for a few seconds before letting go."

The court heard that the boy then ran towards his mother who was standing nearby and she called the police.