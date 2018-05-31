Man jailed over mahjong game turned deadly

A dispute between two elderly men over a game of mahjong took a deadly twist after one of them pulled the other down a flight of stairs, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Former actor Chan Pong Koon, 70, who acted in the local 1976 Mandarin film Two Sides Of The Bridge, was rushed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) where he died of a head injury and pneumonia, which developed during his hospitalisation.

His attacker, Tan Meng Teng, 61, was jailed for two years yesterday after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt to the older man.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tang Shangjun said that both men were members of the Prime Life Association, a club on the third storey of a North Canal Road shophouse.

The members-only club provides a venue for its elderly patrons to meet to play games.

The two men were playing mahjong at around 7pm on July 26 last year when they got into a dispute over game rules which turned personal.

They left the mahjong room and were walking down the stairs when Mr Chan pushed Tan in his back. The latter stumbled down a few steps but did not fall.

Mr Chan then turned and walked back up. Tan caught up with him and pulled him backwards, causing him to fall and hit his head on a second-storey landing.

"Despite seeing that the victim had fallen down the stairs, the accused did not offer any assistance ," said DPP Tang.

The club's other members helped Mr Chan, who was semi-conscious when an ambulance took him to SGH.

An examination revealed head injuries, including bleeding in his brain. His condition deteriorated and he developed pneumonia. He died on Aug 3.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned. Tan cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.