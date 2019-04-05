Man jailed for punching ex-lover, threatening to distribute sex video

During an argument with his ex-girlfriend in November 2017, he sent her a screenshot of her performing a sex act on him. He threatened to embarrass her by spreading the video clip among others.

Days later, the man, who also took part in unlicensed money lending activities, punched the back of her head.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old man was jailed five months and fined $30,000. He pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal intimidation, assault and assisting an unlicensed moneylender.

He cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.

In October 2017, the man wanted to break up with his girlfriend. They argued over text message over the next few days.

She then threatened to tell others he had borrowed money from her.

On Nov 2, 2017, while arguing over text message, he sent a screenshot of the victim performing a sex act on him, and threatened to spread the three-minute video among others.

She made a police report the next day.

But on Nov 6, 2017, she and the man still spent the night together at a hotel.

The next morning, the man realised she had obtained his current girlfriend's number and had created a group chat with him, the current girlfriend and two of the victim's own friends. She told his current girlfriend in the group chat that he had been cheating on her.

Furious, he asked to meet the victim at her workplace.

When she refused to follow him to the car, he grabbed her arm and pulled her, but she resisted and fell.

When she got up, he punched the back of her head.