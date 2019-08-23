Man jailed for punching friend, causing his death

They were shopping for a mobile phone along Race Course Road when they argued.

Lim Yong Hwee, 39, then punched Mr Goh Khai Beng, 56, in the left cheek, causing him to fall backwards and hitting his head on the ground.

Berating Mr Goh for about a minute, even as his injured friend lay bleeding from the nose, Lim left the scene.

Mr Goh, who suffered a head injury, died later.

Lim, who pleaded guilty to causing hurt to Mr Goh and two counts of theft in dwelling, was yesterday jailed 12 months and 14 weeks. He was also given an enhanced 12-day jail term as he committed one of the thefts while out of prison on a remission order.

Lim met Mr Goh last year at the Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service.

On Jan 10, they were at People's Park Complex to help Mr Goh buy a mobile phone, and also visited Sim Lim Square and Mustafa Centre.

At about 8.40pm, outside the Banana Leaf Apolo restaurant on Race Course Road, Lim commented that Mr Goh wanted the phone to be cheap and good - as if he wanted to drive a Mercedes Benz but was willing to pay only for a Nissan. This angered Mr Goh, who shouted at Lim and took out his phone.

Assuming he was calling for backup, Lim punched him and saw that he was stunned and did not blink his eyes. After Mr Goh hit his head, his eyes were still wide open, Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yihong told the court.

A passer-by called the police and asked for an ambulance, while a restaurant employee helped Mr Goh to a chair and gave him tissue paper.

Police arrived at 8.55pm and when Mr Goh suddenly tilted to his left and started to slur his speech, they found a bloody cut on the back of his head.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and transferred to the Neuro-Intensive Care Unit, where he died at 11.25am the next day.