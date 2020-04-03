Man jailed for spitting and shouting 'Corona, corona' at Changi Airport hotel

On March 3, Jasvinder Singh Mehar Singh went to a restaurant in Crowne Plaza Hotel at Changi Airport and caused a commotion when he was not allowed to dine.

A man was jailed for spitting on the floor of a hotel at the airport last month and shouting "Corona, corona".

Jasvinder Singh Mehar Singh, 52, a Singaporean, was convicted yesterday on one charge each of public nuisance and a rash act endangering others.

He was jailed for two months and given a 55-day enhanced sentence for breaching a remission order.

At about 10.30am on March 3, Jasvinder went to a restaurant in Crowne Plaza Hotel at Changi Airport.

He went up to the buffet line and served himself food without informing any restaurant employees.

A waitress spotted him and told him the restaurant was closed.

Jasvinder then threw the plate he was holding on the floor, smashing it.

He walked towards the waitress and spat on the floor before walking out of the restaurant.

The accused also muttered about how others could eat the food but he could not.

BREAK MORE PLATES

The restaurant's assistant manager and hotel manager later found Jasvinder at the arrival hall of Terminal 3 and escorted him back to the hotel lobby where they called for security.

But as they were doing so, the accused walked towards the restaurant and said he wanted to break more plates.

He was stopped and brought back to the lobby, where he sat on a sofa, placing his hands behind his head, and both feet on the table in front of him.

He then kicked a plastic sign on the table before causing a commotion by spitting twice on the floor and shouting "Corona, corona" in front of other staff members and patrons.

Jasvinder has repeatedly run afoul of the law since 2014, and was previously convicted for harassment offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Sng told the court yesterday that he was convicted on May 14 last year of public nuisance, and was out on remission when he committed the new offences.

For committing public nuisance again, he could have been jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.

For committing a rash act endangering others, he could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.