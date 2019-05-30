Man jailed for starting fire near Ang Mo Kio MRT station

Using lighters, a man set fire to the grass patch next to the train tracks near Ang Mo Kio MRT station. The fire spread past the perimeter fencing, getting closer to the tracks and the station.

Thankfully, a member of the public spotted the blaze and alerted the authorities before it could spread to any of the buildings.

Yesterday, Lim Teck Chye, 49, who was then working as a stall helper, was jailed 13 weeks for mischief by fire with intent to cause damage.

At about 2.20am on Feb 17, Lim, who lives in Ang Mo Kio, walked to the SMRT perimeter fencing near Block 510 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 with three lighters.

He lit two lighters and threw them near the grass patch at two different areas, causing small patches of the grass to burn, before walking away.

Singapore Civil Defence Force officers from the Ang Mo Kio Fire Station put out the fires.

Lim admitted to the charge yesterday.

It was not revealed in court documents why he started the fires. - DAVID SUN