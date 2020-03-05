Man jailed for taking upskirt videos with phone hidden in shoe

A 27-year-old man was jailed for 44 weeks yesterday for taking more than 160 upskirt videos over three years.

To commit his offences, Tham Heng Yew cut a hole in a shoe and stuffed his mobile phone in it while aligning the camera lens with the hole.

After he was arrested and released on station bail in January 2016, he continued his crime spree. He was arrested repeatedly but this went on until his fifth arrest in July 2018, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Kee told the court.

The accused pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an obscene film and 29 counts of insulting a woman's modesty, with another 138 charges taken into consideration.

The court heard Tham would walk around Singapore looking for attractive women to take upskirt videos. He filmed the faces of some victims.

He later copied the files to his electronic devices at home.

Tham also committed his offences in shopping mall changing rooms and the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), where he enrolled in a business management course.

SUSPICIOUS

In March 2016, two students at SIM were alerted to a suspicious man standing close to women in skirts on campus.

They followed Tham and saw him tailing a woman outside the school's computer laboratory. He then placed his shoe under the woman's skirt for a few seconds before walking away.

The students later confronted Tham and caught him after a chase. Tham was subsequently arrested.

In July 2018, a sales assistant at a Levi's store in Orchard and her boyfriend, who had dropped in, noticed Tham placing his shoe between another woman's legs. The boyfriend confronted Tham after he left the store. He then called the police.

His mobile phone was seized and found to contain eight upskirt videos, including the one he had just taken.