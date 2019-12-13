Man jailed for taking upskirt videos at Woodlands Checkpoint

A man taking upskirt videos of a woman at Woodlands Checkpoint was caught by off-duty Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers.

Leong Sau Chung, 31, a Malaysian who was working as a storekeeper here, was yesterday jailed for four weeks after pleading guilty to one charge for insulting the modesty of a woman. A similar charge was taken into consideration.

After alighting at the bus terminal near the checkpoint at about 8.40pm on Aug 15, Leong saw a 36-year-old Malaysian woman in front of him on a flight of stairs, the court heard.

He then took two upskirt videos of her with his mobile phone as they headed to the departure hall.

An ICA officer and his colleague were reporting for duty at the checkpoint when they saw Leong behaving suspiciously by holding his phone and aiming it underneath the victim's skirt.

One officer then alerted police officers nearby while his colleague went to stop Leong from leaving the area.

The police officers found two upskirt videos in Leong's phone and seized it.

In both videos, Leong's face, the victim's legs and her undergarments were visible.

While sentencing Leong, District Judge Adam Nakhoda also ordered that the seized phone be disposed of.