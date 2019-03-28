Man jailed for threatening ex-girlfriend with knife, stripping and filming her

They had known each other since she was in her teens about a decade ago and dated for almost half of that time.

But the 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman broke up on April 18 last year.

After their break-up, the man kept asking to meet up to discuss their relationship.

When she finally agreed, the man assaulted her, threatened her with a knife, forcibly removed her dress and then filmed her.

He later threatened to send the video to her father.

Yesterday, the self-employed man, who runs a freelance manpower agency, was jailed for four months and three weeks.

He pleaded guilty on March 7 to one count each of assault, criminal intimidation, insulting a woman's modesty and harassment.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the woman's identity.

The Malaysian pair met for the first time after their break-up on April 24 last year.

The man had entered her home in Singapore using a spare key before 2am that day and waited in her bedroom.

When she found him there, he grabbed her neck and slapped her on both cheeks.

He then pulled her out of the flat, and they went to the void deck.

There, he pushed her towards her car, causing her to fall and hurt her knees.

SEE A DOCTOR

He then told her they could either see a doctor in Johor, or she could go home to have sex with him.

She refused to have sex with him or go in the car, but he took out a foldable knife, and she entered the vehicle.

They went to buy medication and returned to the unit at 2.40am.

He then threatened her again with the knife and forcibly stripped her to her underwear before dressing her wounds.

He again asked for sex and she again refused.

He threatened her with the knife while filming her in her underwear.

He left later that morning.

Two days later, on April 26 last year, while in Malaysia, he messaged her saying he was sorry.

But when she refused to call him, he threatened to send the video to her father, sending it to her to prove he still had it.

The next day, the man showed up at her flat in Singapore and they argued when she refused to let him in.

A neighbour called the police, who arrested him.

For assaulting the woman, the man could have been jailed up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

For insulting a woman's modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.