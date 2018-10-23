Man jailed for threatening to post nude photos

When a married woman decided to end her extramarital affair, her lover threatened to post her nude photos online.

Feeling distressed, the 31-year-old Singaporean woman, who cannot be named to protect her identity, decided to inform the police.

Yesterday, her lover, Chinese national Zheng Haoran, was jailed for 10 weeks after pleading guilty to one count each of insulting the woman's modesty and criminally intimidating her.

The court heard that Zheng, 24, had met the woman during a job interview at her workplace last November.

He had graduated from Republic Polytechnic one month earlier.

They started chatting over messaging applications and she told him she was facing marital problems.

Zheng and his lover eventually became intimate later that year.

After a tryst at an Upper Serangoon Road hotel on Dec 22 last year, Zheng snapped two photos of her while she was drying her hair in the nude.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai said Zheng did not ask for the woman's permission and she was not aware that he had taken the photos.

On Jan 11 this year, she told Zheng she did not wish to be involved with him any more.

DPP Lai said: "At about 1.28pm, the accused sent the victim one of the nude photographs he took of her and threatened to post her nude photographs onto the Internet for her husband to see.

"The victim was alarmed by the accused's threat. She did not know that the accused had taken a photograph of her in the nude and was distressed."

The woman lodged a police report at 5.23pm that day.

Defence lawyer Melvin Loh, who was assigned to the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, told the court that she has since forgiven his client.