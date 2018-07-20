Man jailed for trying to grab cop’s gun

In a fit of rage, a man smashed his son's fish tank and tried to grab a policeman's loaded revolver.

Mohd Omar Abdul Rahim, 53, was jailed for one year and two months yesterday after pleading guilty to using criminal force in an attempt to commit theft, using criminal force on a second police officer and breaching a personal protection order.

On Dec 12, 2016, Omar quarrelled with his son, Mr Shah Khussai'in Mohd Omar, now 20, in their Boon Lay Place flat and smashed his son's fish tank.

Mr Shah alerted the police, and Sergeant Muhammad Salmaan Abutahir arrived at the scene with his partner.

The court heard Omar fell.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua said when Sgt Salmaan was helping him stand up, Omar tried to grab the weapon. Sgt Salmaan pushed Omar away, secured his weapon and arrested Omar.

On Oct 21 last year, Omar created a ruckus in public at Block 341 Jurong East Avenue 1.

When policemen - including Sergeant Mohd Irfan Mirza Mohd Safaie - arrived, Omar abused them with vulgar language. He spat at Sgt Irfan's left cheek before they arrested him.

On March 28 this year, Mr Shah had another quarrel with his father.Omar wanted to turn on the living room lights but his son wanted them off.

They were still arguing when officers arrived. Omar then punched Mr Shah in the face.

DPP Chua said Mr Shah has a valid personal protection order against his father .

According to the order, Omar was not supposed to commit family violence against Mr Shah. He breached it when he punched his son.

- SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB