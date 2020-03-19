Man jailed for upskirting female boss and tampering with her food

He took upskirt videos and photographs of his boss whenever she stood close to him or sat across from him.

The 39-year-old salesman also tampered with a packet of food that he bought for the woman, 43, and later watched her eat it.

A serial offender who took upskirt videos over a span of about 10 years, the man destroyed storage devices containing the videos when he heard the police were on to him.

He was jailed for 15 weeks yesterday after pleading guilty to six counts of insulting his supervisor's modesty, one count of mischief and one count of obstruction of justice.

NINE OTHER CHARGES

Nine other related charges were taken into consideration.

The man and his employer cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, who had known him for about nine years.

Before he was caught, the man had taken upskirt videos of colleagues from his various jobs and other women. He stored the videos in hard disks.

After joining the victim's firm, he took videos of her, first by secretly recording her during a conversation before progressing to upskirt photos and videos.

It is not clear when he joined the firm, but from January to September 2018, he took photos of her at least six times.

On July 13 that year, he went to an unknown location at about 2pm with a packet of food he had bought for his boss' lunch.

He then tampered with the food while exposing his private parts. He later re-packed the food and took it to the victim, who ate it in front of him.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

In January last year, he tried to take an upskirt video of a woman at a multi-storey carpark in Tai Seng.

But a passer-by saw him and made a police report. His offence was also captured by the person's in-car camera.

The next day, the man heard about the police report and was confronted by his superiors at work.

At about 6pm, he went to Labrador Park and used a hammer to destroy four hard disks and two memory cards containing evidence of his offences.

He then threw the smashed pieces into rubbish bins across the park.

He was later arrested at the void deck of his flat.