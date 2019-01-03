Man with knife arrested at Boon Lay Drive

The man appears to be holding the knife to his neck.

A man was arrested on New Year's Day after he swung a 30cm-long knife around at Boon Lay Drive.

The incident, which happened at about 5.20pm at the carpark behind Block 221A, was captured on camera and later uploaded on Facebook.

In the video, the man, who was wearing a black shirt, could be seen with the knife in one hand and an aluminium can in the other.

At least six police officers could also be seen with a riot shield and batons closing in on the man as they attempted to get him to put down the weapon.

The police were later seen pinning the man to the ground and tossing away the knife.

The incident lasted about half an hour.

A police spokesman said the 52-year-old man was arrested for the possession of an offensive weapon and suspected drug use.

Residents The New Paper spoke to said many of them heard the commotion and were afraid to come out of their homes until the man was arrested.

Mr Suhazrin Ali, 31, a photographer, said: "I have been living here for 12 years now, and there is always a lot of drama.

"So far the neighbours are good, it's usually those who don't live here who come and create trouble."

The father of two young daughters added that he often worries for his family members and accompanies them whenever they go out.

"I always tell my daughters to be safe in the area."

Another resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ahmad, 59, told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that he saw the man holding the knife to his neck.

"It was terrifying; the man placed the knife to his own neck and I was afraid he might hurt himself," he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.